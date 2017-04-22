Huntsville’s Swing Bridge to get new Master’s Cabin Thursday

HUNTSVILLE — Who knew the captain was still alive or that bridge even still swings.

But, apparently one if not two of the above is true.

The Town of Huntsville is notifyig residents that there will be temporary road and sidewalk closures effecting the downtown Main Street bridge for the installation of a new Swing Bridge Master’s Cabin.

They say in a release Friday that temporary sidewalk closures on the north side of the bridge will take place starting April 24th at 9 a.m. for a short duration, and will temporary close on April 26 and April 27 for eight hours to act as a construction work area.

The bridge will be temporarily closed for a short time again on April 26 starting at 11 a.m. for the removal of the old cabin and again on April 27 at 11 a.m. for the installation of the new Swing Bridge Master’s Cabin.

The Town of Huntsville says it would like to thank residents for their patience during this installation.

