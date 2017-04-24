Second body recovered in Rice Lake after fishing accident in November

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The body of a man found floating in Rice Lake Saturday is believed to be the second victim of a fishing accident last fall.

Provincial police say that on April 22, at 2:41 p.m. Northumberland OPP received a report of a body floating in the water on Rice Lake near Hannah Road in Hamilton Township.

Investigators recovered a deceased male who fit the description of a missing boater who police have been searching for since November 12, 2016.

The Regional Coroner attended and has scheduled a post mortem for early next week at the Office of the Chief Coroner and Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto.

Search efforts for the second missing boater have been suspended pending positive identification of the deceased.

The recovery comes as a result of a Nov. 11 search by Northumberland OPP and emergency crews, who were called shortly before 9 a.m. to assist a male who had been pulled from Rice Lake near Halstead Beach Road.

The 45-year-old male, from Durham Region, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police remain in the area as the investigation continues.

Police said the next day they believe the deceased male was fishing on Rice Lake with a friend.

A search located a submerged aluminum fishing vessel, believed to be owned by the deceased.

The Trenton Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC Trenton) supported OPP search efforts, along with the OPP Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP marine units from Northumberland County, Underwater Search and Recovery (USRU) from Gravenhurst. Police aviation services were on-site Nov. 12 and continued to search the waters for the second male.