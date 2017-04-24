May 16: Making floral designs at Gravenhurst Hort mtg.
Tuesday, May 16 ~ Making a Floral Design without Oasis by Betty Morrison. Gravenhurst Horticultural Society meeting starts 7:30 p.m. at the Gravenhurst Seniors Centre, 480 First St. N. Refreshments. Members $2; Guests $5.
