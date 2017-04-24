Muskoka To-DAILY

Bifocals band May 21 feature of St. James’ 150 concert series

Sunday, May 21 ~ Gravenhurst Bi-Focals Band – fifty piece community band directed by Kim Barlow. 2 p.m., St. James Anglican Church, 191 Hotchkiss St., Gravenhurst. Free will offering.

