Gravenhurst Library week includes talks about future, seeks public opinion at meetings

GRAVENHURST — The Gravenhurst Public Library is continuing to plan for the future and is looking to the community to assist them through public focus group discussions to be held the week of April 24.

“We really want to encourage people in Gravenhurst and the surrounding area to give us feedback by participating in one of the public group discussions. It’s important to us to have a clear sense of what people want from their library because that’s what we need to reflect in any future directions, whether it be services, resources, or the library’s physical space,” says Julia Reinhart, chief librarian, Gravenhurst Public Library.

The next step in the process of completing a facility/site study for the Gravenhurst Public Library involves focus group discussions to be conducted by Stephen Abram of Lighthouse Consulting Inc. He will be asking focus group participants questions about the library, how they use it, if they use it and what they would like to see at the library in the future.

There are five scheduled group discussions planned:

Tuesday April 25 – 5 to 6 pm – Board Room on lower level, Gravenhurst Seniors’ Activity Centre, 480 First St. N., Gravenhurst

Wednesday April 26 – 10 to 11 am – Trillium Court, Opera House, 295 Muskoka Road South, Gravenhurst

Wednesday April 26 – 2 to 3 pm – Trillium Court, Opera House, 295 Muskoka Road South, Gravenhurst

Wednesday April 26 – 7 to 8 pm – Programming Room, Gravenhurst Public Library, 180 Sharpe St. W., Gravenhurst

Thursday April 27 – 8:30 to 9:30 am – Board Room on lower level, Gravenhurst Seniors’ Activity Centre, 480 First St. N., Gravenhurst

To register for one of the public focus group sessions, please contact the library through their Facebook page (@gravenhurstpubliclibrary), by email at library@gravenhurst.ca or by phone at 705-687-3382.

For more information, please contact: Reinhart at 705-687-3382 or email her at Julia.reinhart@gravenhurst.ca