‘Charlee’s Run’ fun fundraiser for prenatal loss Sat., April 29 in Orillia

ORILLIA — ‘Charlee’s Run’ is a 1 km/5 km Fun Run/Walk.

This event is named in memory of Charlee Clare Holmes and is held in honour of all those who have experienced prenatal and infant loss.

All proceeds from this event are in support of the Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Paediatric/Neonatal Intensive Care Unit renovations.

They are expecting over 300 participants at the event.

WHEN: Saturday, April 29th, 8:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

WHERE: Couchiching Beach Park on the Orillia Waterfront

WHAT: Charlee’s Run, organized by Mallory and David Holmes, is named after the couple’s late daughter Charlee, who died shortly after birth at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital. To both raise awareness for infant loss, and funds for OSMH’s tiniest patients, Mallory and David are honouring their daughter’s memory with Charlee’s Run on April 29.

OSMH’s newly renovated Paediatric/NICU officially opened its doors in February. The $2.7-million project was entirely funded by community support to the OSMH Foundation and saw the space more than double in size. The organization is currently working to close a $200,000 fundraising gap to purchase those last pieces of vital equipment needed for the unit. Proceeds from Charlee’s Run will help close that gap.

For more information, contact Carleigh Bodrug, communications officer OSMH Foundation,705-325-2201 ext. 6895.