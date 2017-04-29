Muskoka To-DAILY

Transit news: Bracebridge route stop closed May 1; Huntsville raising rider rates June 1

BRACEBRIDGE / HUNTSVILLE Bracebridge residents and visitors are advised of the following Bracebridge Transit schedule change during the District Municipality of Muskoka watermain and sanitary sewer upgrades, and road reconstruction on Muskoka Road 16 (Ecclestone Drive) between the Silver Bridge and Wellington Street:

Bus Stop No. 41 (Bracebridge Visitor’s Information Centre) will be temporarily closed on Monday, May 1, 2017.

Huntsville Transit rates go up June 1st to $2.25 per single fare.

And the Town of Huntsville would like to notify residents that transit fares are increasing as a result of findings from the transit system review, survey and public open houses.

Effective June 1st, the following changes will apply to the adult transit fares: $2.25 per ticket, $22.50 for a 10 ride pass and $52.50 for a monthly pass. Student fares will remain the same.

