Bracebridge Transit bus route 41 stop closure delayed to Tuesday, May 2

BRACEBRIDGE — Due to rain, the slope stability investigation work on Ecclestone Drive by the District Municipality of Muskoka (District) has been rescheduled for Tuesday.

The District cancelled road work Monday due to rain, so a temporary bus stop closure at the Bracebridge Information Centre has been put off until Tuesday, when hopefully more rain won't delay it again.

As a result, the temporary schedule change that was to be implemented for Bracebridge Transit today has been postponed until May 2.

Bracebridge residents and visitors are advised of the following Bracebridge Transit schedule change during the District watermain and sanitary sewer upgrades, and road reconstruction on Muskoka Road 16 (Ecclestone Drive) between the Silver Bridge and Wellington Street.

TUESDAY, MAY 2:

Bus Stop No. 41 at 1 Manitoba St. (Bracebridge Visitor’s Information Centre closed

temporarily

Use Bus Stop No. 41b at the north east corner of Entrance Drive and Manitoba Street.

