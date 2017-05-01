New hospital infrastructure funding could be good news for Muskoka

MISSISSAUGA — Patients, residents and health care workers in Muskoka could see health care infrastructure funding in local hospitals in the coming years following an announcement here Monday by the premier and health minister.

As part of the 2017 budget unveiled last week, Ontario is proposing to spend an additional $9 billion to support the construction of new hospital projects across the province. This would bring Ontario’s total planned investment in hospital infrastructure to more than $20 billion over the next 10 years, they say in a release.

Premier Kathleen Wynne was joined today by Dr. Eric Hoskins, Minister of Health and Long-Term Care, and Charles Sousa, Minister of Finance, at Trillium Health Partners in Mississauga to announce the new funding.

They say the new investments will allow hospitals to renovate existing facilities and build new ones, addressing a growing demand for health care services and a need for innovative models of care. Essential improvements and expansions would include emergency rooms, surgical facilities and patient spaces across the province, from big cities to remote communities.

“The province is committing to several new priority major hospital projects that will give patients access to the right care, in the right place, at the right time. They will also ensure that Ontario’s health system remains sustainable into the future,” the release said.

Newly approved major hospital projects start with these five projects:

Mississauga’s Trillium Health Partners: Broader Redevelopment Project

Niagara Health System: New South Niagara Capital Project

Windsor Regional Health Centre: New Greenfield Hospital Project

Hamilton Health Sciences: Hamilton Redevelopment Project

Weeneebayko Area Health Authority: Replacement Hospital Project

The province say investing in hospital construction is part of Ontario’s Patients First: Action Plan for Health Care, which is increasing access to the right care, reducing wait times and improving the patient experience — protecting health care for today and the future.

QUICK FACTS:

— Across the province, about 34 major hospital projects are either under construction or in planning.

— There are 141 hospitals in Ontario.

— Hospital operating funding in Ontario has increased more than 58 per cent, from $11.3 billion in 2003-04 to $18 billion in 2017-18.

— In the 2014 budget the province committed to invest approximately $300 million in additional funding for health infrastructure in the community sector over the next 10 years.

— Since 2013 the province has more than tripled its annual investment in health infrastructure renewal funding, from $56 million to $175 million.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

2017 Ontario Budget

Patients First: Action Plan for Health Care