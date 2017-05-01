YWCA’s Women of Distinction nominees being accepted to Sept. 4

MUSKOKA — There’s no end to the number of women who should be recognized and honoured for their community efforts.

And it’s that time of year again to put a spotlight on some amazing women, who have made a difference in your community.

For the past 16 years the Women of Distinction Awards Gala has recognized local women with a diverse set of skills and backgrounds, but with one common goal; to make the town they live in just a little bit better.

“The nomination process is a rewarding and humbling experience,” said Women of Distinction committee member Pat Sheppard. “These women devote their time selflessly to contribute to their communities. Giving them one night in the spotlight is the YWCA’s way to say thank you.”

This year’s YWCA Muskoka Women of Distinction Awards Gala is happening on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at the Mark O’Meara Clubhouse, Grandview Huntsville.

Nominations are now being accepted for this year’s awards.

Receiving nominations is important to the success of the Women of Distinction event, YWCA Muskoka’s largest annual fundraising special event.

Categories:

Young Woman of Distinction: This young woman, 30 years of age or under, is making significant contributions to her school, community and/or work place. She demonstrates maturity, innovation, leadership and inspires others to follow her example.

Mentorship: This woman is a mentor/educator in her interactions with others. She guides and assists others to grow and attain success throughout their lives. She inspires and encourages others to achieve individual or collective success at important points in their lives.

Arts, Culture and Creativity: This woman enriches lives through her contributions to the arts and cultural activities of Muskoka. She encourages creative, cultural and artistic expression and promotes the value of culture and the arts as integral to the community.

Health, Sports and Wellness: This woman directs her energies to the wellbeing of people in her life and/or the Muskoka community. She promotes healthy lifestyles through her excellent leadership in fields relating to physical, spiritual, emotional and/or social well-being.

Community Development and Social Activism: This woman is helping to build a strong community by making changes and advocating for a better quality of life. She strives to increase awareness and promote improvements in areas such as women’s rights, social justice and peace, and/or the environment.

Business Innovation and Entrepreneurship: This woman achieves success in entrepreneurial endeavours, business, trades and/or the professions in private, public or not-for-profit organizations. The contributions she makes in her field provide significant and lasting benefit to her community.

Lifetime Achievement: This woman is 55 years of age or more and makes a significant difference in the quality of life in her community. She responds to individual and societal needs with dedication, compassion and courage.

The deadline to nominate a Woman of Distinction is 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4. Nominations can be done online or you can print a nomination form at www.ywcamuskoka.com. You can also be mailed a paper copy by calling YWCA Muskoka at 705-645-9827.