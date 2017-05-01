E-bike driver charged with impaired driving

TAY TOWNSHIP — A 35-year-old man faces a charge of impaired driving after being arrested on his e-bike.

Provincial police in Georgian Bay say that on Saturday April 29, 2017, at about 6 p.m. an officer was conducting general patrol duties in Port McNicoll, Ontario when he became concerned about the driver behaviour of an e-bike travelling on Seventh Avenue.

The officer conducted a traffic stop at Talbot Street and Eighth Ave in Port McNicoll.

During the stop, the officer determined that the driver had been consuming alcohol.

The driver of the e-bike was subsequently arrested and charged.

Bradley Ranson has been charged with:

— Driving While Ability Impaired – Motor Vehicle (Alcohol) contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

— Care or Control over 80 mgs. contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

— Obstruct Peace Officer contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

Ranson is to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on May 18, 2017 in Midland.