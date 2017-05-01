Scouts challenge community to pay it forward

BRACEBRIDGE — Scouts are always looking to perform a good deed.

They say in today’s fast-paced society, it can be easy to overlook someone who could benefit from a simple act of kindness.

A good turn can take as little as seconds to do, but it can help shape and change the world in a small but significant way, local scouts say in a release this week.

To remind all Canadians of the power of a good turn, Scouts Canada is once again calling on Canadians of all ages to brighten someone’s day through a gesture of kindness during the 8th annual Good Turn Week taking place April 29 – May 7.

To help bring the initiative to local communities, Scouts Canada is launching more than 30 major Good Turn Week projects from coast to coast, made possible with the generous support of RBC Foundation.

Third Bracebridge Scouting was chosen for one of those community projects.

The 3rd Bracebridge Beavers, Cubs, and Scouts created 200 “Kindness Kits” that will be given to local families. The kits include some basic necessities, food, and activities for the family.

“We wanted to be able to spread some kindness to families in need,” says Scouter Fyonna Vanderwerf.

The kits will be distributed by Habitat for Humanity, the Manna Food Bank, and the District of Muskoka.

The idea started when the Beavers received replies to some Christmas cards they made.

“We made Christmas cards for soldiers,” explains Jude Vanderwerf, one of the Beavers. The group received three emails from soldiers serving overseas who got the cards, expressing the importance of a note from home.

“From there, we started thinking about ways we could help spread kindness to families in Bracebridge,” explains Scouter Shawn Forth.

The group brainstormed things to put into the kits, and also sought out some local donations.

The group received $1,700 from Scouts Canada and RBC to use toward the project.

The Kindness Kits are being distributed this week.

Participating in Good Turn Week is easy: perform a good turn for someone else and encourage the recipient to pay it forward, creating a cycle of goodwill. A good turn can be simple or ambitious.

Canadians can share their Good Turns at Scouts.ca/goodturnweek, or on social media by using #GoodTurnWeek and tagging @ScoutsCanada.

For more information, contact Forth, Whispering Pines Area Scouting, Scouts Canada deputy area commissioner for membership and public Relations at 705-706-2500 or by email at Hawkeye3bb@hotmail.

