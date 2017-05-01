Get prepared for emergency by pre-planning, stocking up on essentials May 7-13

GRAVENHURST — Flooding at home, tornadoes and twisters in the U.S. South and Midwest — and snow in Thunder Bay should have you re-thinking your emergency preparedness planning.

Remember Fort McMurrary last year?

So says the Town of Gravenhurst, which is preparing for Emergency Preparedness Week May 7-13.

Forget just candles, cans and bottled water.

Town coordinator Candace Thwaites asks in a release Monday: Does your family have a 72-Hour Emergency Kit prepared in the event of an emergency?

If not, it’s time to start planning for the various types of emergencies that could occur in Gravenhurst, she says in her email

The theme for 2017 Emergency Preparedness Week is Plan – Prepare – Be Aware.

Officials in Gravenhurst are encouraging residents to ensure they have a household or family emergency Plan, Prepare for emergen­cies by knowing the risks and reviewing/refreshing or creating their 72-Hour Emergency Kit and Be Aware of the potential for different types of emergencies that may occur in and around the community.

“As spring clean-up efforts around our community continue and we can begin to enjoy the warmer weather, it’s time to review our family emergency plans and refresh our emergency kits in the event that we need to get out of our homes quickly,” says Thwaites, community emergency management coordinator for Gravenhurst.

Preparing for an emergency also includes being prepared if you have to leave your home unexpectedly.

“In the case of a flood, severe wind storm, forest fire or other similar emergency, everyone should have a plan on where they could go in an emergency,” says Thwaites.

“An evacuation or ‘go kit’ needs to contain all of the same things as your 72-hour kit plus enough clothing to last several days, medication, personal hygiene items, pet food, a way to safely transport pets and personal identification. Talking with friends or relatives who live out of town in advance is not over-reacting, it’s simply being prepared.”

She recommends you follow @Get_Prepared (twitter.com/Get_Prepared) for helpful tips and information on what to do before, during and after an emergency.

For More Information, please contact Thwaites, community emergency management coordinator 705-687-3412 Ext. 234. Or email her at Candace.Thwaites@gravenhurst.ca