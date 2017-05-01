Gravenhurst Hort plant & bake sale May 20 Opera House

Saturday, May 20 – Plant and Bake Sale – Giant Plant & Bake Sale by Gravenhurst Horticultural Society 8: 30 a.m.-12 noon, May 20, Opera House, rain or shine. Perennials, heirloom tomatoes, dahlias, canna lilies and much more. Lots of homemade baking. Gardening books and information. See you there.