Gravenhurst Hort plant & bake sale May 20 Opera House

Saturday, May 20 – Plant and Bake SaleGiant Plant & Bake Sale by Gravenhurst Horticultural Society 8: 30 a.m.-12 noon, May 20, Opera House, rain or shine.  Perennials, heirloom tomatoes, dahlias, canna lilies and much more. Lots of homemade baking. Gardening books and information. See you there.

