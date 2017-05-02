MPP Miller goes to bat for Gravenhurst in fight with province to sell former Muskoka Centre for Chinese school

QUEEN’S PARK – Norm Miller may be critical of the government’s budget handling, but the local MPP is going to bat for Gravenhurst in urging the province to help the Gateway to Muskoka by selling the town the Muskoka Centre so it can flip it to a consortium that wants to build a private bilingual Chinese school.

“The Ontario government could be missing out on an opportunity to build the economy in Gravenhurst, create jobs and increase tax revenue for the province if they can’t come to an agreement to sell the Muskoka Regional Centre property,” the Parry Sound-Muskoka says in a releae from his Queen’s Park office in the provincial capital.

He used the budget debate Monday to once again raise the issue of the proposed redevelopment of the Muskoka Regional Centre by Maple Leaf Schools.

The sale price of the land is holding up the deal, says town CAO Glen Davies.

Independent estimate put the price at well over $10 million in the best real estate market ever in Canada.

One Gravenhurst resident wonders: With lakefront prices soaring, 70 acres on Lake Muskoka could be worth a lot more. With million-dollar cottages the norm, would 70 cottages not be worth $70 million for the property – more if the land is subdivided even further?

The province has to wonder, too.

Miller told the legislature that residents made their wishes clear a number of years ago that they wanted this property to be used for some kind of institution which would bring jobs into the community without putting extra stress on Muskoka Bay. The property has sat vacant since 1993.

He says the town found “the ideal partner” to build an institution in Maple Leaf Schools, a Chinese private school that offers joint Chinese and Canadian high school diplomas.

The town is negotiating on behalf of Maple Leaf Schools to purchase the site from the Ontario government, but talks seem to be proceeding too slowly for everyone, he said.

“I just worry. There’s a tight timeline. They’re trying to open the school by September 2019. They hope to be doing demolition of those buildings that are there,” said Miller. “And the company willing to assume this $6.5-million liability of taking down the old buildings and dealing with whatever is there.”

The project, proponents claim, would create 200 construction jobs and then 200 permanent jobs once it is completed in fall 2019.

“I hope that we realize the time sensitivity. I hope the Minister of Infrastructure will facilitate the sale of this property so that we can see those jobs being created, which will benefit to the finances of the province of Ontario,” said Miller.