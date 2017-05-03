Bracebridge man faces impaired drug-driving charge after downtown accident Saturday

BRACEBRIDGE — One of the first notable impaired drug-driving charges has been laid against a young Bracebridge man.

Provincial police in Bracebridge received several 911 calls from motorists traveling on Muskoka Road 118 in Bracebridge at approximately 9 a.m. on Saturday April 29, 2017, about the erratic driving of a motorist heading toward the town of Bracebridge.

They say the suspect vehicle collided with another at the intersection of Muskoka Road 118 and Wellington Street and police arrived on scene moments later.

Officers conducted an investigation into the possible cause of such driving behaviour, including an examination by an OPP Drug Recognition Expert, and subsequently arrested and charged 22-year-old Jeremy Wood with Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle by Drug CC 253(1)(a). He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on May 9, 2017 to answer to his charge.