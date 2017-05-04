Canadian Men’s Chorus wraps up Muskoka Concert Association’s 70th season Friday night

GRAVENHURST – The Muskoka Concert Association concludes its season Friday night with the Canadian Men’s Chorus at the Gravennhurst Opera House.

The 7:30 p.m. performance, which opens with the lovely Huntsville singer and musician Briar Hill back as the featured youth performer, also presents the return of the CMC.

As ever, says MCA president Diane Harrop, they guarantee “a high calibre, professional performance of classical repertoire, traditional and contemporary music, with a focus that reflects Canadian culture and on creating new Canadian music.”

Choirs and choral groups are always popular with MCA audiences.

After a 70th season, which kicked off in October with CBC host Tom Allen and his band of musical friends, then the virtuoso talents of Joe Trio in November, and last month the engaging and entertaining Guy Few and Nadina Mackie Jackson, it’s been another memorable season for the MCA.

But it’s not over yet.

In July Canadian classical guitar legend Liona Boyd takes the Opera House stage for the annual fundraiser.

Join the MCA Friday and get your tickets and share the sheer joy of this special and unique musical celebration.