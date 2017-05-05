Town provides sand, sandbags as rains bring road closure in Gravenhurst

GRAVENHURST — Five roads — including one that is already closed — in Gravenhurst are under watch due to flooding Friday.

And free sand and sandbags are available at three locations.

Town staff say that with heavy precipitation forecast for the weekend, the following areas within the Municipality of Gravenhurst are being currently monitored:

— Halls Road between municipal address 1056 to 1060;

— Lewisham Road starting at municipal address 1040

— Severn River Road from municipal address 1057 to end

— South Kahshe Road between municipal address 1123 to 1187

— Hopkins Bridge Road (Closed)

The says free sand and sandbags are available at the following locations:

End of Joseph Place

Cowbell Lane

Municipal Public Works Yard (1054 Crawford Road)

Town of Gravenhurst public works crews will continue to monitor problem areas. Updates will be posted at www.gravenhurst.ca/alerts

Please check back regularly for new updates as the situation changes.