Métis Nation Ontario opens regional office in Gravenhurst Saturday to provide wide variety of ‘status blind’ services to everyone

GRAVENHURST –The Metis Nation of Ontario opens its 32nd regional office in Ontario here Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

The new office is at 4-820 Muskoka Road S., in the plaza north of Peter’s Players.

They will be joined by a number of special guests for a ribbon-cutting and barbecue.

There will also be a Moon River Metis AGM.

Rubecka Davidson, Métis Family Wellbeing Coordinator, says they offer “status blind” social, economic and educational services to everyone.

Some of the Métis Family Wellbeing services offered in Gravenhurst, include.

Help children and youth develop life skills and foster positive self-identity

Provide supports to children and youth who have experienced or

witnessed violence.

Provide peer supports to youth (13-18) involved in justice and correction issues

To support Métis youth to stay in school

Family Wellness Planning

Build healthy relationships and raise awareness of personal safety issues

Provide after-school safe places and homework clubs

Link children and youth to Métis cultural activities

Advocacy (Empower parents to be their best advocates)

Support clients in case meetings and case conferencing

Provide court related supports for clients

Assist clients in navigating the community support system including the courts (pre and post court supports)