Missing Aboriginal teen being sought by Huntsville police

HUNTSVILLE — An Aboriginal teen missing since Monday has police asking the public to help locate her.

Provincial police at Huntsville are looking for Janet Etherington, 16.

She was reported missing on Monday May 1, 2017, from a residence on Hanes road in Huntsville.

Etherington is described as 5-foot-4, 136 pounds and with brown eyes and a dark complexion.

She was last seen wearing a long black leather like jacket, black tank top, grey track pants, high top Nike runners. She was carrying a black back pack.

She has a burn on her right forearm in the shape of a cross.

Police believe Etherington may currently be in the Toronto area.

Police would like to locate her to confirm her well being

Anyone with any information or know the whereabouts of this missing female is asked to contact Huntsville OPP at 1 888 310 1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.