Muskoka To-DAILY

Missing Aboriginal teen being sought by Huntsville police

HUNTSVILLE An Aboriginal teen missing since Monday has police asking the public to help locate her.

Janet Etherinton, 16, was last seen Monday.

Janet Etherinton, 16, was last seen Monday.

Provincial police at Huntsville are looking for Janet Etherington, 16.

She was reported missing on Monday May 1, 2017, from a residence on Hanes road in Huntsville.

Etherington is described as 5-foot-4, 136 pounds and with brown eyes and a dark complexion.

She was last seen wearing a long black leather like jacket, black tank top, grey track pants, high top Nike runners. She was carrying a black back pack.

She has a burn on her right forearm in the shape of a cross.

Police believe Etherington may currently be in the Toronto area.

Police would like to locate her to confirm her well being

Anyone with any information or know the whereabouts of this missing female is asked to contact Huntsville OPP at 1 888 310 1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Short URL: http://www.muskokatodaily.com/?p=27479

Posted by on May 5 2017. Filed under Headlines, OPP. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

Your Shopping Cart

Your cart is empty

 

Log in | Designed by Muskoka Graphics
Posts Protect Plugin by http://blog.muffs.ru