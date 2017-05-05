UPDATE: Weekend rain concern as more roads flooded in Gravenhurst – with threat of snow Sunday

UPDATE: GRAVENHURST — A half dozen roads here Friday suffered major flooding.

And a second road was closed later in the day.

Candace Thwaites, Gravenhurst Community Emergency Management coordinator says in a release late Friday that the weather causing the problem is not over.

She says Environment Canada has advised that the rain should persist throughout the weekend (May 5-7) when it may turn to snow on Sunday.

Combined with what has already been received, flooding is presenting challenges in some areas of the municipality, specifically Halls Road, Lewisham Road, Severn River Road, Severn River Road West Leg, South Kahshe Road and Hopkins Road Bridge.

Both the Severn River Road West Leg and the Hopkins Road (Bridge) have been closed due to flooding conditions.

The Town of Gravenhurst has established four locations where sand/sand bags are available to residents being affected. Those locations are Joseph Place, Cowbell Lane, Severn River Road East Leg and the

Municipal Public Works Yard located at 1054 Crawford Road.

The Town of Gravenhurst is encouraging residents and visitors to be extremely diligent when venturing out near water and streams as well as traveling along roads in the problem areas. People who live in areas where flooding has historically been a concern should take extra caution.

“Town of Gravenhurst public works crews have been and will continue to monitor the situation throughout the weekend, ” said Andrew Stacey, director of infrastructure. Updates will be posted on the Town’s website:

www.gravenhurst.ca/alerts

Everyone is encouraged to check regularly for updates as the situation changes.

For More Information, contact: Thwaites at the town hall at 705-687-3412, ext. 234 or by email at Candace.Thwaites@gravenhurst.ca