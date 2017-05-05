MAHC hospitals to get at least 2 per cent operating cost raise this year, says health minister Hoskins

MUSKOKA — Local hospitals constantly battling their budget will get an extra 2 per cent this fiscal year, says the province.

That’s good news for Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare’s South Muskoka Memorial Hospital site in Bracebridge and Huntsville District Memorial Hospital in Huntsville, who needed an annual provincial bailout again this year to balance their books and put them in the black while many other hospitals their size manage to stay out of the red.

Dr. Eric Hoskins, Minister of Health and Long-Term Care, was at The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto Friday to announce a 3.1 per cent increase in public hospital funding proposed in the 2017 budget.

In an announcement with that, he says each of Ontario’s 145 public hospitals will receive a minimum 2 per cent increase in funding in 2017–18.

Ontario will invest an additional $518 million in public hospitals this year to provide faster access to health care, expand crucial services and procedures, and improve the experience of patients, says the release.

Hoskins was at Sick Kids to announce funding that will directly benefit patients at every public hospital across Ontario, and would, says the release:

Provide more access to cardiac services, critical care, organ/tissue donations and transplants, rare disease care, and bariatric services, as well as support for new and redeveloped hospitals

Improve access and reduce wait times for chemotherapy, stroke treatments, hip and knee replacements, and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRIs)

Support service delivery by hospitals in high-growth communities, as well as small, medium, northern and rural hospitals, and mental health and stand-alone paediatric hospitals.

Ontario says it is increasing access to care, reducing wait times and improving the patient experience through its Patients First Action Plan for Health Care and OHIP+: Children and Youth Pharmacare – protecting health care today and into the future.

QUICK FACTS

The Hospital for Sick Children will receive more than $9 million in additional funding in 2017–18 for priority services such as transplants, left ventricular assist devices for destination therapy, cochlear implants, and a joint Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) Clinic with University Health Network. This funding will also be used to reduce the time patients spend in the emergency department.

Each of Ontario’s 145 public hospitals will receive a minimum 2 per cent increase in funding in 2017–18.

Hospital operating funding in Ontario has increased more than 58 per cent, from $11.3 billion in 2003-04 to almost $18 billion in 2017-18.

Ontario’s health care budget will total $53.8 billion in 2017–18 — a 3.8 per cent increase from the previous year.

Ontario also plans to invest an additional $9 billion over 10 years in capital grants to hospitals to build modern infrastructure

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

2017 Ontario Budget

Patients First: Action Plan for Health Care