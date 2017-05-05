Bracebridge braces for flooding along Muskoka River this weekend

BRACEBRIDGE — Town officials here are bracing for flood waters this weekend.

And it’s all hands on deck as rising water levels threaten towns along the Muskoka River.

Bracebridge town officials are advising area residents that a Flood Warning is in effect for the Muskoka River Watershed, including the North and South Branches of the Muskoka River and the Black River.

Water levels in area lakes, rivers and streams are expected to rise to or above typical spring levels as a result of the 40mm-70mm of rain forecasted for the area this weeknd three days.

Vulnerable, low-lying roads and properties along the South Branch of the Muskoka River and other lowlying flood prone areas may be impacted as river flows increase. Intense rainfall events may result in road washouts.

Residents who have historic susceptibility to flooding should take action to protect property.

Sand bags are available at Fowler Construction for Bracebridge residents at 1206 Rosewarne Drive.

In conjunction with the MNRF, the Town of Bracebridge will closely monitor weather and watershed conditions and provide updates as conditions warrant.

For road status updates, please visit the town’s Road Status Update Chart at its website.

For more information about weather and flooding risks in Ontario, please visit:

https://www.ontario.ca/law-and-safety/flood-forecasting-and-warning-program