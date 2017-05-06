Two missing Hunsville teens found in Durham

HUNTSVILLE — A missing teens have been found safely.

Provincial police were seeking the public’s assistance in locating two missing youth from Huntsville.

Jasmine Southwind, 15, and Janet Etherington, 16, were both reported missing on Monday May 1, and last seen at a residence on Hanes Road in Huntsvill.

OPP at Huntsville report Saturday that both have both been located, and would like to thank Durham Regional Police Service and the public for their assistance in helping to locate both females.