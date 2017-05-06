Pilots address air safety, including the possible use of marijuana when flying

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

GRAVENHURST — Flight safety has been forefront the minds of a lot of flyers recently.

Not the least of reasons because of the passenger treatment onboard and a impaired pilots.

The same could be said of some 60 pilots who attended a Transport Canada-approved and certified safety seminar on Saturday, April 22 at Lake Central Airways at the Muskoka Airport (CYQA) in Gravenhurst.

The Muskoka Flying Club hosted the event that saw a dozen or more pilots who were able to fly in, while some were stranded on the ground and had to drive due to a low ceiling that morning.

Among the topics discussed, including technical and mechanical requirements of the planes, was the health of the pilots.

Dr. James Pfaff, a pilot himself, took questions during a lunch break.

He addressed a number of concerns, from sudden heart attacks or medical emergencies, to things like sleep apnea, stress and diabetes, which he said was more of a concern if its too high than too low.

Age was another question, to which he responded to the older crowd that that shouldn’t really be problem if the pilot is relatively healthy.

He cited a couple of pilots he know flying well into their 90s.

But it was on the topic of the future of marijuana that drew special interest.

He said it’s just like alcohol — zero tolerance.

He credited the Toronto Transit System for instituting mandatory drug testing, which right now is not a requirement for a pilot’s licence.

He said getting high and flying even a day or more later can be dangerous.

“It depends on how long it stays in your system.”

Different people metabolize it differently, he said. It could even be a month for some.

Someone mentioned second-hand smoke that could affect a pilot who is tested.

He also said people can report impaired flyers to Transport Canada.

Another topic Pfaff spoke to was colour-blindness (“a misnomer) and how over the years the test for it has changed from lights on the runway to the “dot test.”

Former Lake Central owner Elton Towns, who sold last year and is still flying, was onhand for the morning sessions.