Free sandbags for Bracebridge residents available at Fowler yard

BRACEBRIDGE — If anyone in Bracebridge needs sandbags to shore up their property following contant weekend rains, the town is offering them free to residents.

Free sandbags are avilable for residents of the Town of Bracebridge at the Fowler's yard on Rosewarne.

All they have to do is go to the Fowler Construction yard at 1206 Rosewarne Dr., give them your proof of residency and how many bags you need.

And with the District’s spring load limit off as of today, May 8, most will be able to easily transport their loads without difficulty.

Also as of May 8, Bracebridge municipal cemeteries are now officially open.

