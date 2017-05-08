OPP begin annual two-week marine unit police boat training at Ontario Fire College

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

GRAVENHURST — Water levels may be still but that’s all the more reason for police to extra prepared for safety around the water.

And as usual, the OPP were back on the water Monday to begin their annual two-week spring training courses at the Ontario Fire College.

Police from across Ontario take the course, not just the OPP but other police services that have marine units.

Const. Darcy Jibb, of the Ontario Provincial Police detachment at Bracebridge, along with PC Moffatt, who head up the Muskoka Lakes marine unit, were at the Muskoka Wharf in the afternoon for the boat launch practices with a number of other officers including OPP and other police services.

Jibb said the intown boat launch was used becasuse the one out that fire college is still a little soft.

Meanwhile, in the same parking lot the police were practising in, a large number of Ontario Fire Marshal vehicles rolled in to the Marriott Hotel, where they are staying during their training course.