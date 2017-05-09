Sobeys in Gravenhurst latest of 76 new grocers allowed to sell beer in Ontario as of June 30

GRAVENHURST — Two Sobeys in the area just the latest grocery stores to be allowed to sell beer along with food items, the provinces announced Tuesday.

Seventy-six new independent and large grocery stores in communities across Ontario will be authorized to sell beer and cider as of June 30, a May 9 news release says.

They include the Gravenhurst and Parry Sound Sobeys.

This is in addition to the 130 grocery stores across the province currently authorized to sell beer and cider – 70 of which can also sell wine. Criteria were set to ensure fairness and geographic distribution.

They are among the last in Muskoka to offer the service. A number of other grocers in Muskoka already sell beer.

Selling alcohol is a public trust the government takes very seriously. The following retail requirements apply to authorized grocers:

The sale of wine, beer and cider adheres to standard hours: Monday to Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Limitations to alcohol by volume – maximum of 7.1 per cent for beer and cider, and 18 per cent for wine

Beer and cider continue to be sold in a six-pack or less or up to 750 mL per container

Wine can be sold in maximum four-litre containers

Staff selling alcohol must be a minimum of 18 years of age and be trained on Ontario’s standards for social responsibility, including making sure customers under the age of 19 and intoxicated individuals do not purchase alcohol

Grocers are required to adhere to uniform and minimum pricing for wine, beer and cider

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario is overseeing these and other regulations.