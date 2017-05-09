Muskoka Lawn Bowling Club greening up for first roll July 8

BRACEBRIDGE — With just eight weeks to finish growing and cutting its first grass, the Muskoka Lawn Bowling Club is readying for its July 8 grand opening.

This week they were happy to get a $500 Bracebridge Community Grant to help build an equipment shed for the new facility at its first home at the Highlands Golf Links on Hwy. 118.

Club president Sally Mills said in a release Tuesday that they were “fortunate to partner” with the recreation department to offer Introduction to Lawn Bowling programs for all ages.

Details on the programs can be found on our website: www.muskokabowls.ca, or at www.bracebridge.ca.”

She said the new club completed construction of its bowling green last fall on South Monck Drive in Bracebridge.

“The new grass requires time to become well-established and able to withstand the wear and tear of lawn bowling.

“We are still working on the area surrounding the green, and plan to construct the equipment shed before our grand opening July 8.”

“We are offering those participants who wish to become full members in the Muskoka Lawn Bowling Club an opportunity to deduct their “Introduction to Lawn Bowling” program fee from the membership fee.

The adult membership fee will be $250 per year, but due to a shortened first season, the membership fee will only be $150 for 2017.

Introduction to Lawn Bowl” programs, membership details, and more information is available on the Muskoka Lawn Bowling Club website at www.muskokabowls.ca, or by contacting Mills at 705-646-0086.