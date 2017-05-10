Anglicans continue 150th music series with Bifocals Band Sunday afternoon, May 13, in Gravenhurst

GRAVENHURST – St. James Anglican Church continues its 150th anniversary celebration with the fifth concert in its music ministry outreach series Sunday.

And the featured guest performers are closer to home this time.

With some of them even church members, including Dave and Lynn Brent and Diane Harrop.

The popular Bifocals band, under the new baton this season of Kim Barlow who has moved from the back of the band on drums to conductor, will perform at 2 p.m.

The 40-piece brass and wind orchestra will provide an enthusiastic array of marches, classical tunes, some Broadway, Beatle and even country and western tunes.

It’s a bit of a warm-up for the Bifocals’ who play their annual Joy of Spring concert May 27 at the Seniors’ Centre.

It’s part of the series running all year at the church on Hotchkiss Street, just west of the TD Bank and Pizza Pizza intersection off Muskoka Road in downtown Gravenhurst.

A free-will offering collection will be taken up.