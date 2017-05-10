Metropolitan Silver Band joins MCB for Saturday night, May 13, extravaganza at Summit Centre

HUNTSVILLE — Two for the price of one.

That’s the deal Saturday night as the Muskoka Concert Band welcomes the Metropolitan Silver Band for a joint concert at the Active Living Centre at Huntsville’s Summit Centre.

The MCB is delighted to host some very special guests in a joint concert this spring.

The Metropolitan Silver Band will share the stage with the MCB on May 13 at 7 p.m.

Each band will play a portion of the concert, then will combine forces in a powerful 70-piece orchestra to play several exciting selections written for brass and concert bands.

Admission is $15.

The MCB is grateful to Attainable Solutions for their sponsorship of this concert.

The Metropolitan Silver Band, founded in 1931, is based at the Metropolitan United Church in downtown Toronto.

Director Fran Harvey — who is also a trumpet player in MCB — and this group of thirty musicians, all brass and percussion players, perform about 20 times in a year. Their venues include concert halls, churches, and other public facilities in the Greater Toronto Area, and beyond.

So treat yourself (and your mother!) to this special concert. What a perfect way to celebrate the Mother’s Day weekend. They hope to see you there.