Muskoka To-DAILY

Levels still up – but flows into lakes, streams going down: MNRF

MUSKOKA — Water levels are still up but flows into lakes and streams are receding.

That’s the latest from the MNRF, which said Thursday morning that a flood alert remains in effect for the Muskoka River watershed and Moon River/Bala Reach.

As well, a water safety statement is in effect for most of the rest of Parry Sound, Muskoka and east Haliburton.

More rain is expected this weekend.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry always urges caution around all water bodies.

Short URL: http://www.muskokatodaily.com/?p=27533

Posted by on May 12 2017. Filed under Headlines. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

Your Shopping Cart

Your cart is empty

 

Log in | Designed by Muskoka Graphics
Posts Protect Plugin by http://blog.muffs.ru