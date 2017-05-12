Levels still up – but flows into lakes, streams going down: MNRF

MUSKOKA — Water levels are still up but flows into lakes and streams are receding.

That’s the latest from the MNRF, which said Thursday morning that a flood alert remains in effect for the Muskoka River watershed and Moon River/Bala Reach.

As well, a water safety statement is in effect for most of the rest of Parry Sound, Muskoka and east Haliburton.

More rain is expected this weekend.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry always urges caution around all water bodies.