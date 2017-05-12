Inside workers agree to tentative contract with Gravenhurst pending union vote

GRAVENHURST — A tentative agreement has been reached in contract negotiations between inside workers and the Town of Gravenhurst.

A release from the town Friday afternoon says the preliminary deal with members of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), Inside Workers, Local 325.

The negotiations impact approximately 35 full-time, part-time and contract office clerical and technical staff at the town.

“I am pleased that this has been a relatively speedy and straightforward process. Thank you to the union team for their hard work during negotiations,” said Glen Davies, town CAO.

“We believe many factors play into a successful agreement which ultimately satisfies the mandate and direction given to us by Council and taxpayers,” added Davies.

He said details of a full agreement will become available following a ratification vote on Wednesday, May 31, by OPSEU Local 325 members and upon ratification by Gravenhurst Council on Tuesday June 20.

Outside workers also recently settled.