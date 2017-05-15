Muskoka To-DAILY

Health unit opens free dental clinic for people who can’t afford service, noon Wednesday May 17 at SMDHU office in Gravenhurst town hall

GRAVENHURST — A new health unit service that provides free dental services for people who can’t afford it, hosts an open house Wednesday at noon.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s Gravenhurst Dental Clinic offers free preventive, routine and emergency dental services for eligible children and youth 17 and under, and for those adults who are eligible through a government program.

The new clinic complements the mobile clinic (dental bus) and will help to ensure that clients with urgent dental needs receive timely care.

The bus will also be on hand for the ribbon-cutting.

The clinic is located in the same building as Gravenhurst’s town hall, at 2-5 Pineridge Gate.

All are welcome to drop by and tour the services and meet the staff.

