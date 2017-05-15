Gravenhurst bylaw officiers launch ‘Sign Blitz’ against polluting road, tree signs starting June 1

GRAVENHURST — If you know of a street sign that’s polluting your neighbourhood, contact the Town of Gravenhurst.

Beginning June 1, the Gravenhurst bylaw department will initiate an organized “Sign Blitz” targeting illegally installed signage on public utilities and trees on public property in the town.

They say that in an effort to control and reduce sign pollution, bylaw officers will proactively work to reduce signs found to be illegally installed.

The town will be utilizing existing municipal bylaws along with authorization from the utility companies to remove unwanted and unauthorized signage on their poles.

“This has been essentially driven by a growing amount of public complaints and the acknowledgment from council that there is a growing issue with sign pollution in our community,” said Dustin Gronc, manager bylaw services.

Signage that has been removed will be kept for three months and can be collected by the owner by contacting the bylaw division at the Gravenhurst Municipal Office, 3-5 Pineridge Gate.

The Town encourages sign owners to remove their signs voluntarily in advance to avoid any loss.

For more information, contact Gronc, manager of bylaw services at dustin.gronc@gravenhurst.ca or by phone at 705-687-3412.ext. 266.