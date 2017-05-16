Muskoka To-DAILY

Cigarette blamed for shed fire Monday evening at Harvey’s/Swiss Chalet in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE A discarded cigarette is to blame for a shed fire at Harvey’s/Swiss Chalet Monday evening.

Somebody smoking must have tossed a lit cigarette into this restaurant storage shed Monday night, causing $10,000 damage.

Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department  ‎responded to a 911 call at the restaurant at about 6:30 p.m.

They say in a Tuesday morning release that when they arrived they found a storage shed at the rear of the building full of flames, but were able to stop the fire from spreading inside the building.

An investigation revealed that an improperly discarded cigarette was to blame for igniting the fire.

Someone may have tossed a lit cigarette into the bin area.

Damage is estimated at $10,000.

The fire department would like to remind residents to use approved containers to extinguish smoking materials. Plastic pots and buckets should not be used as receptacles.

