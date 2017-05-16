Muskoka To-DAILY

The Shipyards finally completes Muskoka Wharf opening – a decade later

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

GRAVENHURST — “At last!”

With one swing, Mayor Paisley Donaldson opened the Shipyard with owners Tim Webb and Dave Campbell holding the symbolic ribbon rope.

A decade after opening, the Muskoka Wharf’s first building is open for business.

And Mayor Paisley Donaldson couldn’t be happier Tuesday as she cut the ribbon to open The Shipyards Muskoka Marketplace.

As new owners Tim Webb and Dave Campbell held a symbolic rope, Donaldson swung a mighty hatchet — and in one fell swoop chopped it in half to make it official.

With District Chair John Klinck and councillors Sandy Cairns, Paul Kennedy, Jeff Watson and a handful of supporters and merchants applauding, the gift and clothing shop i

s open for business.

Shipworks combines the best of Muskoka’s steamboat history with cottage country crafts.

Muskoka Wharf as it was is among the colourful gifts and crafts in teh Muskoka Marketplace.

Donaldson said Campbell and Webb have bridged a partnership with some main street merchants who will have display space in the large building among a dozen or more retailers, along with some guest pop-up businesses dropping in over the summer for quick hits on the two floors.

Drop by for their official opening and see what all the excitement is about.

Friends, supporters and few of vendors join Webb and Campbell on their first official day Tuesday.

Tilley Hats is just one of a dozen or so permanent and rotating vendors at the Shipyards.

