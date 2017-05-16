The Shipyards finally completes Muskoka Wharf opening – a decade later

Mark Clairmont | MuskokaTODAILY.com

GRAVENHURST — “At last!”

A decade after opening, the Muskoka Wharf’s first building is open for business.

And Mayor Paisley Donaldson couldn’t be happier Tuesday as she cut the ribbon to open The Shipyards Muskoka Marketplace.

As new owners Tim Webb and Dave Campbell held a symbolic rope, Donaldson swung a mighty hatchet — and in one fell swoop chopped it in half to make it official.

With District Chair John Klinck and councillors Sandy Cairns, Paul Kennedy, Jeff Watson and a handful of supporters and merchants applauding, the gift and clothing shop i

s open for business.

Shipworks combines the best of Muskoka’s steamboat history with cottage country crafts.

Donaldson said Campbell and Webb have bridged a partnership with some main street merchants who will have display space in the large building among a dozen or more retailers, along with some guest pop-up businesses dropping in over the summer for quick hits on the two floors.

Drop by for their official opening and see what all the excitement is about.