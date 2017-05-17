High temperatures, thunderstorm threat no great concern to MNRF, but Mathiasville resident worried about low water levels

PARRY SOUND-MUSKOKA-HALIBURTON — The worst may be over for some.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says “high water levels and flow conditions exist.”

However, high temperatures in the 20s through Thursday that threaten thunderstorms shouldn’t change that as accumulations won’t be great.

But, one worried caller to MuskokaTODAILY.com reported Wednesday that water levels around Mathiasville, east of Bracebridge are so low that docks are up out of the water near the dam on the north branch of the Muskoka River.

Dave King, another resident out that way, says this is the “highest year ever” he can remember the river being.

He says it was up nearly over the first bridge going in the Mathiasville Road off Hwy. 118.

But the MNRF’s Parry Sound District office says in its latest bulletin Tuesday that it still advises area residents that a “Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety” remains in effect for Muskoka, Parry Sound and north-west of Haliburton.

They remind everyone to keep a close watch on conditions and regularly check for updated messages. Residents and visitors should exercise caution while around water bodies and maintain close supervision of children and pets.

Boaters are advised to drive with caution, be watchful for floating and submersed debris and minimize their wake.

MNRF also advises extreme caution when using forest access roads for outdoor activities as many are seasonally inundated with water, prone to washouts and may be impassible due to current water levels.

They continue to closely monitor the weather and developing watershed conditions.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

Description of Weather System

This message is being sent based on information received from MNRF – Surface Water Monitoring Centre, MNRF – Aviation Forest Fire and Emergency Management Services and Environment Canada.

The current weather forecast calls for daytime highs in the mid-20 until Thursday with overnight lows ranging from 8-18 degrees Celsius.

There is the risk of thunderstorms over the next two days, but predicted accumulations will not have a significant impact on current levels and flows. 2

Description of Current Conditions

Following high water and flooding resulting from higher than normal precipitation received from March through April, most lakes and rivers in the watershed are now within the normal ranges of levels and flows typical for this time of year. Flows on the South Branch Muskoka River and the Moon River/ Bala Reach remain higher than normal for this time of year. Given the current weather forecast all lakes are expected to continue trending downward over the next week.

Terminology: Notification Levels

WATERSHED CONDITIONS STATEMENT – WATER SAFETY: indicates that high flows, melting ice or other factors could be dangerous for such users as boaters, anglers and swimmers but flooding is not expected.

WATERSHED CONDITIONS STATEMENT – FLOOD OUTLOOK: gives early notice of the potential for flooding based on weather forecasts calling for heavy rain, snow melt, high winds or other conditions

FLOOD WATCH: potential for flooding exists within specific watercourses and municipalities

FLOOD WARNING: flooding is imminent or occurring within specific watercourses and municipalities.

For more information please contact: Parry Sound District MNRF Water Management Department 705-646-5531

A close watch on local conditions and weather forecasts from Environment Canada is recommended.

Environment Canada bulletins can be found at http://weather.gc.ca/

The Surface Water Monitoring Centre public webpage can be found here: http://www.ontario.ca/flooding