Acrimony reunites for ‘Metal in Muskoka’ fundraiser for mental health Saturday night at LIV in Bracebridge

BRACEBRIDGE — Music is good for the soul and great for Alzheimer’s patients.

Metal heads also know it’s great for your mental health.

So, a night of healing music and raising awareness that music can stimulate and help people heal from mental health take place Saturday at LIV in Bracebridge.

At 10 p.m., some fabulous hard rockin’ metal veterans unite.

The Bracebridge band Acrimony gets back together, including Geoff Slater, Geordie Reed , Rob Almond, Jamie Doran and Jamie Crawford.

They’ll be last up on the bill of three bands.

First up will be Toronto’s Demolition Rage (Fabio La Rocca, Kevin Brazolot, Cam Cathcart and George Petkovski) and Orillia’s Rellikdog Partial (Chuck Swire, Keith Jardine, Stu Beaudion and Adam Cooper)

These musical forces are no strangers to doing their part for a worthy cause

They are donating partial proceeds to CMHA Muskoka-Parry Sound – Addictions and Mental Health Services.

Come rock the night away to prove that music helps express emotions, motivates and distracts you and gives you control as it releases endorphins to counteract all forms of pain, say publicist Deb Draper in a release about the event.

She says “mental health encompasses a wide range of disorders that affect mood, thinking and behavior like depression, anxiety, addiction and suicide, and it’s almost impossible to find someone who doesn’t feel a strong healing connection to the properties that music brings.”

This event is a 19+ affair with a cover charge of $10 at the door at LIV Muskoka at 27 Manitoba Street in Bracebridge.