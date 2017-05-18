Hwy. 11 SB slowed again for more rock cut work in Gravenhurst – hopefully done for long weekend

GRAVENHURST — Hwy. 11 is once again slowed south of Gravenhurst as work resumes on a rock face cut just below Beirs’ Road.

Traffic has been back up all week as workers do more blasting following months of work last fall on the same site.

Police are blocking vehicles during blasting, which continued Thursday morning in both directions.

Work should hopefully be done before the long weekend coming up.