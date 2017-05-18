Muskoka To-DAILY

Hwy. 11 SB slowed again for more rock cut work in Gravenhurst – hopefully done for long weekend

GRAVENHURST — Hwy. 11 is once again slowed south of Gravenhurst as work resumes on a rock face cut just below Beirs’ Road.

Blasting continues for an unknown time, hopefulling ending before the long weekend.

Blasting continues for an unknown time, hopefulling ending before the long weekend.

Traffic has been back up all week as workers do more blasting following months of work last fall on the same site.

Police are blocking vehicles during blasting, which continued Thursday morning in both directions.

Work should hopefully be done before the long weekend coming up.

Traffic is backed up again on Hwy. 11 SB for more rock cut work.

Traffic is backed up again on Hwy. 11 SB for more rock cut work.

Short URL: http://www.muskokatodaily.com/?p=27574

Posted by on May 18 2017. Filed under Headlines. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

Your Shopping Cart

Your cart is empty

 

Log in | Designed by Muskoka Graphics
Posts Protect Plugin by http://blog.muffs.ru