Clement lauds Trudeau Liberals for deferring UN gun regulations

OTTAWA — Conservatives reached across the aisle to congratulate the Trudeau government on deferring UN gun regulation.

Public Safety critic Tony Clement and fellow MP Larry Miller issued the following statement Thursday regarding the decision of the Liberal government to “listen to Conservatives and defer the Coming into Force date of the UN Firearm Marking Regulations.

“Today is a good day for law abiding firearms owners. These regulations would not keep Canadians safer and would only serve to discourage people from participating in Canadian heritage activities like hunting and sport shooting.”

The release from Parry Sound-Muskoka MP Clement goes on: “By deferring the Coming into Force date until December 1, 2018 it is clear that our message is resonating. The Liberals must treat law abiding gun owners with fairness and respect.

“While today is a good day, we must remember to keep up the pressure on the Liberal Government so that these regulations can be scrapped once and for all.”