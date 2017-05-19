Muskoka To-DAILY

Gravenhurst Horticulture Society plant, bake sale Saturday, May 20, Opera House

GRAVENHURST – Just a reminder to get up early Saturday, May 20, to beat the rain and beat the early birds shopping for the freshest budding plants and cutting in town.

There will be lots of plants and lots of help from Horticulture members on how to plant, when to plant and other gardening tips. Just ask them.

The Gravenhurst Horticulture Association’s annual plant and bake sale is a must each May Victoria long weekend out front of the Opera House.

It starts at 8: 30 a.m. and goes to noon- rain or shine.

Perennials, heirloom tomatoes, dahlias, canna lilies and much more.

Perfect for the start of decent weather and planting.

You’ll appreciate the early call throughout the summer and into the fall.

Lots of homemade baking. Gardening books and information.

See you there.

