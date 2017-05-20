YWCA welcomes girls, women to its new Gathering Place space in Bracebridge

$75,000 OTF SEED GRANT CREATES NEW GATHERING SPACE

BRACEBRIDGE — The YWCA has reached out to expand its services by providing a welcome new home away from home for women and girls.

On Friday, YWCA Muskoka welcomed members of the public to an open house at their 440 Ecclestone Street office, to mark the opening of the Gathering Space, a free, accessible place for women to drop-in, find individualized support, participate in workshops and small group events.

Richard Corcelli, a volunteer with the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) and Christine Marshall, a representative from MPP Norm Miller’s office, were on hand to congratulate the YWCA’s members on the work that’s been done since receiving a $75,000 Seed grant from OTF in late 2016, and heard more on the increased accessibility at the Gathering Space is already making a difference.

Miller sent his regrets but in a statement said: “While I am sorry to have to miss the open house, I am impressed by this forward-thinking initiative.

“The Gathering Space is an innovative community resource. By offering tailored support to each individual, the YWCA Muskoka will help women achieve success in both their professional and personal lives.”

A classroom has been transformed into a multi-purpose room including space for meetings of up to 20 people; a tech corner with WIFI and printer access; and comfortable couches for conversation or a quiet place to relax.

Thanks to the OTF Seed grant, the YWCA is piloting a variety of activities and individual service to reach women and better serve a range of needs from business skills to planning for change.

The Gathering Space has a dedicated staff person available four days a week including evenings on Tuesday and Thursday for drop in times as well as a schedule of small group activities promoting social connection and wellness.

“The impact of this Ontario Trillium Foundation Seed grant cannot be underestimated,” said Hannah Lin, executive director.

“Increasingly, women have been asking for dedicated individual time with our staff to

get the encouragement, guidance and assistance to help them take the next step in their lives.”

Lin adds: “YWCA Muskoka champions positive change for women and girls. We envision all women and girls thriving in a safe community of possibility.”

For more information about YWCA Muskoka and the Gathering Space schedule, please visit the website at www.ywcamuskoka.com

For more information, contact Lin at 705-645-9827 or email her at hlin@ywcamuskoka.com