Acrimony helps raise $300 for mental health Saturday night at heavy metal concert at LIV Muskoka

BRACEBRIDGE — Three bands, $300 for mental health in Muskoka.

That was the story Saturday night at the LIV Muskoka bar on Manitoba Street.

Bracebridge’s Acrimony band member Geoff Slater presented the fundraising donation before the show, which didn’t start until 10 p.m., with three heavy metal bands.

The acts united at LIV to raise money and awareness for mental health.

The concert was an up close and personal show of extremely talented musicians and an energetic audience, who rocked and raised money for the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Muskoka Parry Sound Branch in Bracebridge.

The event featured Toronto’s Demolition Rage, who shared original songs from their two albums and mesmerized fans with some heavy Dio and Whitesnake covers.

They were followed by explosive metal masters Orillia’s Rellikdog, who revved everyone with originals from their album releases as well.

The closing band for the night was Bracebridge’s Acrimony, who strolled down metal lane with covers spanning the past 30 years, getting fans on their dancing feet.

To stay in tune with the bands, see their websites at www.demolitionrage.com, www.reverbnation.com/rellikdogtheband and for Acrimony find them on Facebook.