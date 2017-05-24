Super 8 Hotel owner, director fined nearly $30,000 for fire code violations in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE — Almost $30,000 in fines have been levied against a hotel and its owner here over fire code violations.

The owner of the Super 8 Hotel and the director of the company pleaded guilty to 7 counts each of Fire Code violations under the Fire Protection and Prevention Act in Bracebridge Provincial Offences Court on Tuesday May 16.

The company was fined a total of $25,000 and the director was fined $4,500, not including victim surcharges, says a release from the Town of Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department.

They say charges were filed by the fire department following a complaint received and an inspection of the property at 225 Main St. West.

A number of “serious contraventions” of the Ontario Fire Code were observed during the inspection.

The fire department had reasonable grounds to believe that an immediate threat to life existed. A notice was immediately posted to deal with a fire alarm system that was shut down, exits that were blocked by ice and snow, and smoke alarms that were not functioning.

There were multiple charges filed which included the failure to maintain the smoke alarms, fire alarm system and fire exits.

The hotel has since been brought into compliance with the Ontario Fire Code.

“It is the responsibility of the owner to maintain fire safety systems put in place to protect the lives of occupants” says Fire Chief Stephen Hernen. “These fines reflect how seriously these violations are taken by the Courts and the Fire Department when lives are put at risk.”

Under the Ontario Fire Code, fines up to $100,000 per infraction and up to a year in jail can be imposed by the court for any Corporation found to be in contravention of the Act. Fines for an individual can be as high as $50,000 per count and can also result in a one year jail sentence.