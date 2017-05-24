19-year-old missing murder victim found in car near Kawartha Lakes

CITY OF KAWARTHA LAKES — The body of a Toronto man missing since before Christmas has been found in vehicle located in a field near here.

And police are calling his death a homicide.

Provincial police say that on Tuesday, May 16, ‎2017, at 12:20 p.m. Kawartha Lakes Police located a deceased person in a vehicle, which was located in a field off of Post Road, in the former Township of Ops.

The investigation into this death has continued and a forensic post mortem examination, that was recently conducted at the Office of the Chief Coroner and Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-FPS) located in Toronto has been able to confirm both the identity of the deceased and that he was victim of homicide.

The deceased has been identified as 19-year old Bayram Abolhassani-Larki, who was last seen in the area of Front Street West and John Street in the City of Toronto on Dec. 12, 2016 at 11 p.m.

Police officers from the Kawartha Lakes Police and the OPP are continuing to investigate this murder under the direction of Detective Inspector Dave Robinson of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

Further details regarding this investigation will only be provided as they become available.

Anyone who may have information in regards to this incident ‎is asked to contact the Kawartha Lakes Police Service at (705) 324-324-5252, the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).