Men of Song, FOG, Menfolk June 10 Bracebridge United Church, 7 p.m.
BRACEBRIDGE — The Men of Song present their annual June bursary concert June 10, at 7 p.m., here at the United Church, 44 Dominion St. with three choral groups.
They will be joined by the 2017-2018 Sean Kelly bursary recipients The FOG (Five Old Guys) and Menfolk.
Tickets — $20 and $12 for children — are available from any choir member, at the door, or at one of the following local Bracebridge businesses: TIGGS for Him and Her, 48 Manitoba St.; or Worth Repeating, 31 Manitoba St.
For more information go to www.muskokamenofsong.ca
Short URL: http://www.muskokatodaily.com/?p=27614
Posted by Mark on May 24 2017. Filed under District News, Events. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
Recent Comments