Men of Song, FOG, Menfolk June 10 Bracebridge United Church, 7 p.m.

BRACEBRIDGE — The Men of Song present their annual June bursary concert June 10, at 7 p.m., here at the United Church, 44 Dominion St. with three choral groups.

They will be joined by the 2017-2018 Sean Kelly bursary recipients The FOG (Five Old Guys) and Menfolk.

Tickets — $20 and $12 for children — are available from any choir member, at the door, or at one of the following local Bracebridge businesses: TIGGS for Him and Her, 48 Manitoba St.; or Worth Repeating, 31 Manitoba St.

For more information go to www.muskokamenofsong.ca