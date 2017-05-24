Bracebridge purchases Timber Mart downtown for $3 million to anchor future development

BRACEBRIDGE — Downtown Bracebridge is about to undergo a huge change around 2020.

A major anchor will be new public-private opportunities above the Bracebridge Falls, after the town announced the $3 million purchase of the Timber Mart on Manitoba Street.

Mayor Graydon Smith, together with Ted Minty and Dennis Doidge of Bracebridge Timber Mart, said Wednesday the town has bought of the decades old lumber company at 10 Entrance Drive and leased it back for the near future.

“This purchase is one that council felt was necessary in order to secure the future of this significant waterfront property in the core of our community,” said Smith in a release the same day. “Acquiring this site is another initiative by town council to support the development of an even more vibrant and prosperous downtown.”

The move comes as the town deals with an aging arena and announced plans to replace it, calls for a new library, the aftermath of Nipissing University’s pullout and a costly Sportsplex still on the town books.

Smith said: “On behalf of the Town of Bracebridge I want to thank Mr. Minty and Mr. Doidge for their commitment to the community and for supporting the long term vision of citizens and council.”

For the immediate future, the town will lease the property back to Timber Mart while it investigates potential new business arrangements in the town.

Minty said: “We couldn’t be happier to see this property purchased by the Town of Bracebridge. We feel it is a win-win opportunity for both the town and Bracebridge Timber Mart. The town acquires ownership of the property and Timber Mart continues

to lease this site back until we find a suitable new location.” Minty said.

“I want to assure our loyal customers that we are still open for business and plan to be so for a number of years to come. For the time being, it is business as usual.”

In 2008, the Timber Mart property was identified by the community as an integral development site for the downtown. The town’s 2008 Community Based Strategic Plan acknowledged that the community’s ownership of this property was crucial for the future growth of the downtown and the surrounding area.

The town says acquiring this property will effectively provide a public link between the downtown, the water-front parks and trails along Bracebridge Bay, and Woodchester Villa.

Lindsay Alexander, president of the Bracebridge Business Improvement Area, said in the same releae that they are “very pleased with the announcement.”

“The acquisition of this incredible piece of property by the town will create an integral

link between the Downtown and Bracebridge’s unique tourism attractions and will help support the many businesses located in the vibrant heart of Muskoka.”

Randy Mattice, manager of Economic Development for the Town of Bracebridge added in the release that the years

Timber Mart remains on site as a tenant will be beneficial for the town.

“The Town will need time to determine appropriate future use(s) for this site and having Timber Mart on the site will ensure this important business will remain a key component of Bracebridge’s economy,” said Mattice.

“There will be extensive community consultation to help develop a vision of how the site might be used.”

He added that “public consultation will be part of the Town’s process in the development of a new Downtown Master Plan that will be undertaken in 2018.”

The town says a Downtown Master Plan, approved by council, will provide a series of guidelines and development concepts for the built form and open spaces that can be used by the Town of Bracebridge to guide the future direction of the Downtown.”

To summarize, the town has gained ownership of this property however, Timber Mart will continue to occupy and use the land and buildings as they currently do for the next 2-5 years.

The Purchase

The Town of Bracebridge began making inquiries about the purchase of 10 Entrance Drive back in 2008 when community input at the Town’s strategic planning process identified the property as an integral part of the Downtown. Detailed discussions with Mr. Minty and Mr. Doidge began in 2015.

The Town’s net cost for the property is $3 million

As a result of the Town’s strong fiscal position, Council is able to act on the purchase of this property without impacting its capacity to move forward with the new arena and library projects. Funding for the acquisition has been included in the 2017 Municipal Budget and Business Plan and will not impact future budgets.

While the purchase agreement will see the Town take ownership on June 1, 2017, Timber Mart will lease and continue to operate from this location for the next two years, with the option to extend their lease for another three years. This will provide the Town of Bracebridge with ample time to investigate various concepts for the future uses of the property.

Specifics to the Property

The property is 4.12 acres in size.

There are some planning constraints on the property that will have to be considered when contemplating futures uses.

Environmental reviews were part of the purchase due diligence process. The town is fully aware of any future mitigation requirements and have already identified possible solutions that will be evaluated during the public consultation process.

Next Steps

The town will begin a Community based Strategic Planning process later this year. Community input around the future uses of this property will be part of the conversation.

Following this, a Downtown Master Planning process is expected for 2018-2019. More in-depth dialogue about what the community has expressed as uses for the property will take place.

They look forward to the dialogue that will take place of the coming years.