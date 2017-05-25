‘Begin the Beguine,’ it’s the MCB’s Big Band dance Friday night at Bracebridge legion

BRACEBRIDGE – Dance fans dust off your shoes.

There’s a big band dance at the Bracebridge legion (off Cedar Lane by the OPP station) Friday night (May 26) and the dance floor is guaranteed to be crowded, as the Muskoka Concert Band’s 15-piece Big Band takes the stage.

The Spring Swing Dance is a joint fundraiser for the United Church and the MCB. Tickets just $10 per person.

It’s not often anymore that dancers get a chance to do a waltz, then pick up the tempo for a fox trot, then the pace for a little jitterbug or even a polka.

Remember “Little Brown Jug?” “It Don’t Mean a Thing If It Ain’t Got That Swing?”

Well, if you do, this is the night for you.

Even if you’re not rubbing elbows on the dancefloor, you’ll enjoy band leader Neil Barlow’s tunes.

Like “720 In The Books” or “Over the Rainbow.”

“Ja-Da.”

You know the MCB’s reputation for quality musicianship and fun.

So, strike up the band and bring you A-dance game for what promises to be good night of music, fellowship and a swingin’-good big band.