Wynne in Bracebridge Friday to announce infrastructure funding for Stephenson Road bridge

BRACEBRIDGE — Ontario’s Premier Kathleen Wynne will be here Friday afternoon to join Mayor Graydon Smith for the formal announcement of top-up funding from the Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF) for the replacement of the Stephenson Road 1 Bridge.

The 2:30 p.m. announcement will take place at the Stephenson Road 1 Bridge (east side) and will include MPP Natalie Des Rosiers, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of the Status of Women.

